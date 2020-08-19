SACS seeks to add virtual out-of-district students

Middle and high school students living outside Southwest Allen County Schools may now become a SACS student – all they need is computer and an internet connection.

The eSACS Virtual Secondary School, which launched last week with about 270 district students, seeks to add 144 out-of-district students in grades six through 11, administrators announced Wednesday.

"Historically, Southwest Allen has had to have closed borders because we have buildings that are close to full," Superintendent Phil Downs said during a news conference outside the district administration building near Homestead High School. "We are now at a point with our e-learning school that we are going to be able to open it up to students from across the state."

SACS will receive state tuition dollars for the out-of-district students, but there is no extra enrollment cost to students, although they must provide their own technology, Downs said.