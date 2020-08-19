Silver Alert issued for missing Churubusco man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Churubusco man who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, Indiana State Police said today.

Ray Boggs, 91, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, white, with gray hair and blue eyes. Boggs was last seen Monday morning wearing a baseball cap, glasses, a polo or cut-off shirt, jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information about Boggs is asked to call the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department at 260-244-6410 or dial 911.