Indiana: 506 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths Wednesday

Health officials announced today that 506 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 14 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 82,336 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,968 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 212 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 35% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 81% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 934,033 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 928,614 Tuesday.

The department is hosting free testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. across the state. For locations and to find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.