Lane restrictions continue on South Anthony Blvd.
Motorists can continue to expect lane restrictions today on South Anthony Boulevard between Paulding Road and Ventura lane, according to the Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department.
A utility crew was expected to finish Tuesday, but should do so today.
For more information, 260-427-6155.
