The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Wednesday, August 19, 2020 6:45 am

    Six flee house fire

    The Journal Gazette

    Fort Wayne fire investigators are trying to determine the cause of a blaze that forced a household of six people to escape early today.

    Firefighters said they arrived to the two-story home, 3327 Country Park Lane, at 5:23 a.m. and found an attached garage ablaze.

    Two adults and four children fled the house unhurt before crews arrived to battle the blaze that resulted in smoke spreading to the home, a news release said.

    Two pets also were rescued from the fire that took 12 minutes to bring under control.

    Sign up for our crime and courts newsletter

    Sent daily when events warrant

    Share this article

    Email story