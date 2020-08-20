Hasbro Recalls Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 Water Blasters due to the decorative sticker on the water tank of the water blaster toys contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects.

Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Hasbro Inc. for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label, for a full refund.

Consumers can contact Hasbro Inc. at 888-664-3323 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET on Fridays, or email at SuperSoakerRecall@Hasbro.com or online at https://shop.hasbro.com/en-us and click on “MORE INFO” at the bottom of the page for more information.

This recall involves the Super Soaker XP20 (E6286) which is a green and orange hand-held water blaster, and the XP 30 (E6289) which is an orange and blue hand-held water blaster. “Nerf Super Soaker” and the model number are printed on the sticker on the side of the water blaster.

The soakers were sold at Target from March 2020 to July 2020 for about $8 (XP 20) and $13 (XP 30).