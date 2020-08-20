1 killed in fiery crash

Interstate 69 was closed in both directions for about five hours this morning after a fiery crash that killed one person in Huntington County, police said.

The crash occurred about 7 a.m. on northbound I-69 just south of the Indiana 5 overpass.

The Huntington County Sheriff's Department said a semi hauling aluminum ingots went off the interstate into the median, striking the center bridge support column.

A passenger was thrown from the vehicle and found amid debris by two passersby who pulled her to safety, police said.

The semi was severed from the tractor-trailer frame and became engulfed in flames while the driver was still in the cab. The driver died at the scene, police said.

The interstate was closed for about five hours in both directions before the northbound lane was opened. The southbound lane was still closed at 1:30 p.m. as the cleanup continued, police said.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

