Statewide grant awarded to 2 local businesses

Two Fort Wayne area businesses are among 20 statewide that will receive grants totaling nearly $2 million as part of a program designed to "stimulate manufacturing investments that will position Hoosier operations, and the sector overall, for future growth and prosperity," the state said.

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation in partnership with Conexus Indiana made the announcement Thursday. The grants are part of the Economic Activity Stabilization and Enhancement program Gov. Eric J. Holcomb announced in May.

In Allen County, the Wolf Corp. will receive a $155,980 grant. Established in 1873, the Fort Wayne-based company is the oldest mattress manufacturer in the U.S. under continuous family ownership, a news release said.

Wolf Corp. is investing in new machinery after retooling operations to produce hospital gowns for front-line health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Steuben County, D.A.S. Services Inc. will receive $36,242. Established in 1992, Angola-based D.A.S. began as a small, portable, welding repair operation and has since grown into a quality, hydraulic and pneumatic custom job shop, specializing in cylinders and presses, the state said. The company will use the grant for new software to transform its in-plant and mobile business.

lisagreen@jg.net