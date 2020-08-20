Financial Opportunity Center opens in Defiance

A Financial Opportunity Center has opened in Defiance, Ohio, to serve the residents of Williams, Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Paulding and Van Wert counties.

The Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission, in partnership with national partner Local Initiatives Support Corp., announced the new center on Thursday. It's designed to help center participants secure living-wage jobs, build credit, reduce debt and gain wealth, and will target and serve residents in the expanded rural communities in and around the Defiance location.

“During a critical national economic turning point, the (Financial Opportunity Center) model is more important than ever. Supporting families learn how to change their financial behavior in ways that increase income, decrease expenses and help acquire assets is what our communities need to recover from the COVID crisis,” said Caitlin Cain, vice president of rural Local Initiatives Support Corp.

The new center at 1935 E. Second St., Suite B in Defiance is part of a national effort in partnership with funders such as General Motors and ProMedica, Thursday's news release said.

To schedule an appointment, call 419-990-5136 or email dfuller@nocac.org.