Indiana: 955 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths Thursday

Health officials announced today that 955 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 11 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 83,277 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 2,979 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 212 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, more than 34% of intensive-care-unit beds and 81% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 945,471 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 934,033 Wednesday.

For locations and testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.