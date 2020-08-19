Dwenger shifts to blended learning model; students in quarantine

Bishop Dwenger High School – which has multiple students under quarantine – is shifting to a blended learning model Monday.

The Catholic school hopes to avoid a fully remote learning setup by switching from in-person instruction at full capacity to the blended model, under which half of the students will come to school twice a week while the rest attend virtually at home, according to a letter to families Wednesday.

All students will learn remotely on Fridays so the building can undergo deep cleaning and disinfecting, the letter added.

Dwenger administrators did not say in the letter whether a student or employee has tested positive for COVID-19, just that the school recently had several students who had to quarantine.

Quarantine is used to keep someone who might have been exposed to COVID-19 away from others, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

To prepare for the switch to blended learning, students will be dismissed early at 1:30 p.m. today, and there is no school Friday, the letter said.