Hundreds facing possible evictions locally

Hundreds of Allen County renters are facing losing their homes after a moratorium on evictions was lifted.

The suspension was included as part of an executive order from Gov. Eric Holcomb in May, near the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It expired at midnight Friday, leaving thousands of Indiana tenants in limbo.

It's difficult to determine exactly how many evictions are moving through local courts because filings are included among thousands of other small claims cases. But Allen Superior Court officials estimate about 600 eviction cases are pending.

Court Clerk Chris Nancarrow said 234 new cases have been filed – the first, at 12:04 a.m. Saturday – since the order was lifted.

Groups including legal and charitable organizations are working to help as the number of renters facing evictions is expected to rise.

Indiana Legal Services runs a Tenant Assistance Legal Clinic that offers advice to tenants and, if needed, lawyers who can represent them in court.

Andrew Thomas, an attorney for the group, said renters do not have to wait for an eviction notice to seek help.

The legal clinic can be reached at 260-424-9155.

Brightpoint offers help with rent, mortgage and utility payments and can be reached at 260-423-3546 ext. 567.

Kelly Lundberg, director of the Fort Wayne Office of Housing and Neighborhood Services, said residents also can call 211 for information about other resources including a state rental assistance program.

Other resources are posted at cityoffortwayne.org/evictions.

