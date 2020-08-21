Southern Indiana man identified as victim of I-69 crash

A southern Indiana man has been identified as the victim of a Thursday morning truck crash on Interstate 69 in Huntington County, the county coroner said today.

Jeff R. Koepnick, 57, of Tell City, died from blunt-force traumatic and thermal injuries in the crash, which occurred about 7 a.m. at the Indiana 5 overpass near Warren, Coroner Philip Zahm said in a statement.

Koepnick was driving a semi north on the interstate when the truck left the roadway for an unknown reason, traveled through the median and struck the center concrete support for the overpass, the statement said. It said the cab of the vehicle was separated from the frame, landing in the southbound lanes of the interstate, and the vehicle caught fire.

A passenger, Shamarie K. Schauer, 48, Koepnick's wife, was ejected onto the roadway, suffering serious injuries, the coroner said. He said she was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital; her condition is not known at this time.