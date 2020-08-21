Rivers lowering postponed

The planned lowering of the rivers through Fort Wayne's downtown area has been postponed until Sept. 8, City Utilities said today.

The city of Fort Wayne had planned to lower the rivers to the non-recreational wintertime level beginning Monday.

The lower level is expected to remain until next spring, City Utilities said. It said the lowering will allow for installing the Third Street consolidation sewer pipe under the river, which will connect to the deep rock tunnel drop shaft.

The project is one of several from a federal mandate to significantly reduce combined sewer overflows, City Utilities said. It said the project will also aid in the construction of drop shafts near East Central Park, Guldlin Park, Thieme Drive and Camp Allen Drive.