52-year term issued in rape, kidnapping

A Fort Wayne man was sentenced Friday to 52 years in prison for raping a woman in 2017 and kidnapping another woman at knifepoint last year.

Ronnie McKinney, 59, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in June in two separate cases in Allen Superior Court.

Two jury trials that had been scheduled in September are now canceled.

McKinney said he "was on dope" -- synthetic marijuana, or Spice, his lawyer clarified -- when he abducted a woman from a gas station March 30, 2019.

He had a knife, investigators said, and took the woman -- who earlier that night had served him at the store -- to his home, where her legs were tied.

She escaped, and police found her running down the middle of Goshen Road. Charging documents say the woman told officers McKinney was going to rape her.

Two weeks after prosecutors charged McKinney in that case, he was charged with the 2017 rape. He beat and sexually assaulted a woman after following her on a walk, according to court documents.

Bleeding was found in the woman's skull and a fracture to her right eye socket, a probable cause affidavit alleged.

Doctors examined McKinney after he was charged, and Allen Superior Judge David Zent ruled in October he "lacks the ability to assist counsel in his defense." McKinney received treatment, and Zent found him competent in May after consulting reports from doctors.

Zent handed down the 52-year sentence Friday.

The pleas of guilty but mentally ill mean McKinney will be sent to prison and receive treatment. He pleaded guilty to rape and battery with serious bodily injury in the 2017 case, and kidnapping and battery with a deadly weapon in the 2019 case.

Prosecutors agreed to drop additional charges of rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement and interference with the reporting of a crime in exchange for the guilty pleas.

