Motorcyclist hurt in I-469 crash

A Fort Wayne motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning on Interstate 469 when a group of vehicles tried to avoid a rake that had fallen off a work truck, Indiana State Police said.

Christine L. Ray, 65, lost control of her motorcycle and slid into a ditch near the 30-mile-marker of I-469, just east of the Interstate 69 north junction, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

Ray, who was wearing a helmet, was treated at the scene and was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in stable condition, the statement said.

Police said the rake fell off the work truck about 8:15 a.m. and was lying in the northbound lanes of the interstate. The work crew pulled off to the side of the interstate, they said, and had gotten out of the truck to retrieve the rake. As a result, police said, traffic began quickly braking to avoid the situation.

Police shut down traffic in the right lane to protect the emergency workers on the scene, resulting in a traffic backup for several miles. They said Allen County police responded to a second crash, without injuries, that occurred in the backed-up traffic.