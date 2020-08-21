Indiana: 1,050 new COVID-19 cases, 13 more deaths Friday

Health officials said today that 1,050 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 84,317 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

A total of 2,992 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 13 from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Another 216 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 37% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 82% of ventilators are available across the state, the statement said. To date, it said, 958,432 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 945,471 Thursday.

To find testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.