Friday, August 21, 2020 10:41 am
Coldwater Road section restricted next week for bridge repair
The Journal Gazette
Coldwater Road between Shoaff and Chapman roads will be restricted during the day from 8 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Aug. 28 for bridge deck repair, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
A flagger will be on site to direct traffic in alternating lanes, the highway department said in its notice. It said the road will be fully open during the evenings.
