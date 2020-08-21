Indiana jobless rate falls to 7.8% in July

Indiana’s unemployment rate fell to 7.8% for July, down from 11.1% in June, the state Department of Workforce Development said today.

The national rate is 10.2%, down from 11.1% in June, the department said in a statement. It said Ohio's rate is 8.9%, down from 11% in June.

Indiana’s labor force had a net decrease of 75,741 from the previous month, based on a decrease of 117,983 unemployed residents and an increase of 42,242 employed residents, the statement said. It said the total labor force, which includes both Hoosiers employed and those seeking employment, stands at 3.31 million, and the state’s 62.8% labor force participation rate is above the national rate of 61.4%.

Private sector employment increased by 40,500 from the previous month, the statement said. It said the monthly increase is primarily because of gains in the Leisure and Hospitality and the Professional and Business Services sectors. Gains were offset by a loss in the Construction sector. Total private employment stands at 2,601,500, which is 147,800 below the January 2019 peak.