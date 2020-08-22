State again tops 1,000 virus cases; 9 more die

An additional 1,010 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, state health officials said Saturday – the ninth day this month the number of coronavirus cases exceeded 1,000.

The daily total brings to 85,317 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus. Indiana's daily record is 1,247 cases confirmed on Aug. 6, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard.

A total of 3,001 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of nine from the previous day, the Indiana State Department of Health said. An additional 217 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

In Allen County, 63 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of deaths remained unchanged from Friday at 170.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found on the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19.

As of Saturday, nearly 38% of intensive-care-unit beds and more than 83% of ventilators were available across the state. A total of 969,646 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 958,432 Friday.

To find testing sites around the state, go to www.coronavirus.in.gov and click the COVID-19 testing information link.