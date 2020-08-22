1 dead, 1 critical in Kosciusko crash

Kosciusko County police are investigating a fatal crash that killed a 77-year-old Warsaw woman Friday evening.

Officers said a Ford Fusion was traveling south on County Road 325 East entering the intersection of U.S. 30 when it was hit on the passenger side by a Toyota Tacoma about 7 p.m.

Police said Nancy Barrett, front-seat passenger in the Fusion, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County coroner's office.

The 85-year-old driver of the Fusion, Richard Anderson of Warsaw, was flown to a Fort Wayne hospital in critical condition, officers said.

Police said the driver of the Tacoma, James Lewis, 61, of Huntington and his front-seat passenger were treated and released at the scene of the crash.