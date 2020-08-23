Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Sunday, August 23, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health today announced that 618 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 85,932 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

A total of 3,003 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of two over the previous day. Another 217 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

As of today, more than 41 percent of ICU beds and nearly 83 percent of ventilators are available across the state.

To date, 977,802 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 969,646 on Saturday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.