Pence: New Trump term means law and order, economic rebound

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Vice President Mike Pence said reelecting President Donald Trump means four more years of support for troops and law enforcement, and an economic rebound after the novel coronavirus.

Pence told delegates at the Republican National Convention in North Carolina on Monday: “We’re going to make America great again -- again.” He added that it will take at least four more years to “drain that swamp,” which is Washington.

Pence said the U.S. economy and law and order are on the ballot.

He said, "This is the moment for each of us to do everything in our power” to make sure Trump has four more years in the White House.

The choice between the former vice president and Trump has “never been clearer and the stakes have never been higher,” Pence said.