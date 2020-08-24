Monday, August 24, 2020 4:19 pm
Tonkel Road restricted at bridge
The Journal Gazette
Tonkel Road between Hursh and Hosler roads will be restricted during the day from 9 a.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m. Thursday during bridge-deck repair, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
A flagger will be on site to direct traffic in alternating lanes, the highway department said in its notice. The road will be fully open during the evenings.
