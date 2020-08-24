Boy pulled from Kosciusko pond dies at hospital

A boy pulled unresponsive from a Kosciusko County pond Saturday afternoon has died, Indiana conservation officers said today.

The boy was removed about 1:30 p.m. Saturday from a pond in the 11000 North block of County Road 1000 West near Nappanee, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement.

He was taken to Memorial Hospital in South Bend in critical condition, but died at the hospital, the statement said. It said the cause of death is pending autopsy results.

The incident is still under investigation by conservation officers.