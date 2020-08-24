Monday, August 24, 2020 2:34 pm
DeKalb confirms 26 new novel coronavirus cases
County's total now exceeds 300
The Journal Gazette
The DeKalb County Health Department said today it has confirmed 26 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the county's total to 301.
The patients range in age from 19 to 103 years old, the health department said in a statement. It said 11 patients are recovering at home; the status of the other 15 was not available.
