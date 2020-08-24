The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, August 24, 2020 2:26 pm

    Chance of storms this afternoon, late tonight

    The Journal Gazette

    There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, along and east of Interstate 69, the National Weather Service said. Severe weather is not expected.

    There is another chance of thunderstorms late tonight mainly north of the Indiana Toll Road and the Ohio Turnpike, the weather service said. It said severe weather is not expected at this time, but some gusty winds up to 30 mph to 40 mph will be possible overnight.

     

    Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter

    Top headlines are sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story