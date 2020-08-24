Chance of storms this afternoon, late tonight

There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio, along and east of Interstate 69, the National Weather Service said. Severe weather is not expected.

There is another chance of thunderstorms late tonight mainly north of the Indiana Toll Road and the Ohio Turnpike, the weather service said. It said severe weather is not expected at this time, but some gusty winds up to 30 mph to 40 mph will be possible overnight.