Fort Wayne Arts Festival canceled
The Fort Wayne Arts Festival scheduled for Sept. 12 and 13 at Jefferson Pointe has been canceled, citing novel coronavirus concerns.
The annual event historically draws thousands, a statement from the organization said. With the current rise in local COVID-19 cases, the group said it felt it would make the venue and any other venue risky.
The 2021 festival is slated for Sept. 11 and 12.
