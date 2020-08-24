Area unemployment drops

Unemployment in the Fort Wayne area dropped again last month, showing improvement from startling spikes during the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic.

But local officials who have been charting data said the decline isn't as promising when you consider the decline in the labor force.

The Indiana Department of Workforce Development today said 8.2% of workers in the metro area comprised of Allen, Wells and Whitley counties were jobless last month. That meant 17,807 out of a labor force numbering 217,213 were unemployed.

A year ago in July, the metro area's jobless rate was just 3.4% but in June it was 11.2%, figures from the state show.

Allen County's rate alone for April this year was 20%. Indiana's governor begin lifting stay at home orders in May.

Data watchers say it's best to compare the same month year to year due to seasonal variations in hiring. But this year, due to the global coronavirus pandemic, many eyes are more closely following month-to-month changes that provide insight into whether workers who were sidelined as businesses scaled back operations are bringing employees back.

But the Fort Wayne area labor force dropped by nearly 8,370 people, from 225,579 in June this year to 217,213 in July, state figures show.

"The shrinking workforce totals indicate that it may be going down not because people are returning to their jobs but rather they are giving up, hopefully temporarily, on paid employment,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. “This departure may reflect people who opted to stay home to care for children in preparation for online school, people who decided it was time to retire during a global pandemic, or those who are simply sitting out from paid work at the moment, especially lower-skill workers who may not be able to find new jobs with similar pay.”

All northeast Indiana counties saw smaller labor forces between June and July. A similar pattern was seen during the Great Recession where workers stopped actively seeking employment, although once the economy recovered, many re-entered the workforce, Blakeman said in a statement.

That pattern is problematic for businesses that do want to fill jobs, said Rick Farrant, director of communications for Northeast Indiana Works.

“Pre-pandemic, many employers were finding it difficult to keep their workforces at full strength and now that task may be even more difficult. It goes without saying that a fully stocked, well-trained workforce is essential to the region’s economic rebound," Farrant said.

His agency provides short-term, certification-based training with up to $10,000 for tuition and fees that can better position those in the labor force for high-demand occupations. Information can be obtained by emailing trainingfunds@neinworks.org.

Statewide, the July unemployment rate was 7.8% compared to 3.2% a year ago and 11.1 percent in June this year. Those figures are seasonally adjusted.

Nationally, the seasonally adjusted July jobless rate was 10.2% compared to 3.7% in July 2019 and 11.1% in June this year.

