Partnership to create pipeline of skilled workers

The Indiana Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education on Monday announced a partnership of regional manufacturers to implement dual-track, work-based learning training that will create a pipeline of highly skilled workers in northeast Indiana.

Ivy Tech Community College has been selected as the northeast Indiana FAME (NEI FAME) education partner, a news release said.

The partnership finalized formal agreements the week of April 28 and plans to start recruiting soon. The program is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2021.

Students selected for the program will pursue a two-year associate degree in Advanced Manufacturing at Ivy Tech while working for a sponsor company. Those companies will provide a paid work experience allowing students the opportunity to earn enough income to pay for the costs of the program, graduate debt-free, and begin a career.

“We know our local industry partners need high-quality talent to drive the manufacturing economy in our service area,” said Jerrilee Mosier, Ivy Tech Fort Wayne/Warsaw Chancellor.

Students in the program earn 60 credit hours, about 1,800 hours of on-the-job training, a focus on developing soft skills critical to success, and the potential to work with a sponsoring employer or continue their education.

Students must complete applications before being considered for the program. More information and applications can be found at www.northeastindianafame.com.