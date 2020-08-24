Indiana: 688 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths Monday

Health officials today announced that 688 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, bringing to 87,592 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's dashboard.

Today's dashboard includes 16,239 antigen tests and 975 positive cases from July 28 through Aug. 22 in the cumulative reports, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a statement. Moving forward, the statement said, antigen cases and testing from the most recent 24-hour period will be included in the daily reports. Tests and cases from prior to July 28 will be added to the cumulative reports in the coming weeks as they are verified.

A total of 3,008 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of five from the previous day, the state health department said. Another 217 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 44% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 1,002,038 tests for unique individuals have been reported to the state health department, up from 977,802 Sunday.

The state health department will offer free drive-through testing at 815 High St. in Decatur from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. To find other testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link