Monday, August 24, 2020 10:41 am
Stop signs being installed at New Haven intersection
The Journal Gazette
A New Haven intersection will have new stop signs installed this week.
The intersection of Victoria Lakes Court and Erwin Lane will have two new stop signs that were approved by New Haven’s board of public works and safety, the community said in a statement.
Drivers are urged to use caution in the area, the statement said.
