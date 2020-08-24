The Journal Gazette
 
    City to open cooling station this week

    The Journal Gazette

    The city of Fort Wayne said it will open a cooling station on Tuesday and Wednesday in anticipation of forecast high temperatures and heat indices.

    The cooling station will be located at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St., from noon until 5 p.m. both days, the city said in a statement.

    There will be room for five visitors at a time to maintain social distancing, and masks will be required, the statement said. It said visitors who do not have a mask will be given one.

     

