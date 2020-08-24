Victim IDd in fatal shooting; suspect charged with murder

The victim shot in a bar parking lot on Wells Street Saturday afternoon has been identified as John Ray Deremer, 57, of Fort Wayne.

Deremer was found shot several times outside The Pantry, 1600 Wells St., around 3 p.m.

Deremer died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Allen County coroner's office said in a statement following an autopsy. His death is the 32nd homicide of the year in the county.

A man arrested following the fatal shooting has been charged with murder.

Jessie A. Echavarria, 21, of the 1600 block of Patriot Drive, was charged this morning in Allen Superior Court. A court hearing is scheduled later today.

Police said Saturday that witness statements led to Echavarria's arrest.

Murder is punishable in Indiana by up to 65 years in prison.

Echavarria does not appear to have a serious criminal record as an adult in the state. Court records show only a misdemeanor charge of consuming alcohol, to which he pleaded guilty in 2017.

