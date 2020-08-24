Body of missing boater recovered

The body of a missing 18-year-old boater at Hamilton Lake in Steuben County has been recovered, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said today.

Mason Shuey of Ottawa, Ohio was found about 9:23 p.m. Sunday, the DNR said.

Around midnight Sunday, Shuey, a passenger on a boat, had entered the water on Hamilton Lake and was not seen again, the DNR said.

Responders searched the lake using SONAR, aircraft, divers and search and rescue dogs.