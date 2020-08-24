Historic schools on endangered list

A preservation group's annual list of Indiana's most endangered historic structures includes two former schools that once provided unprecedented learning opportunities for Black youths.

Indiana Landmarks' “10 Most Endangered” list, released this month, includes Gary Roosevelt High School, which was built in 1930. When it opened, it was one of only three high schools in Indiana built exclusively for African Americans.

The other school on the group's endangered list is the Union Literary Institute in Union City in east-central Indiana.

The small school was opened in 1846 by a group of anti-slavery Quakers and free Blacks as one of the first schools to offer higher level education to all students regardless of race or gender.