School reviewing swastika photo

An east-central Indiana school has launched an investigation after a photo posted to social media appeared to show students forming the shape of a swastika on the gymnasium floor, school officials said.

The photo shows nine students, most of whom are lying on their backs on mats on the gym floor. One is standing in the middle. All have their arms raised in an apparent Nazi salute.

After the district wraps up its investigation, school officials will decide what action needs to be taken, Garrison said.