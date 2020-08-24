Trine cancels Homecoming

Trine University has canceled the Oct. 9-11 Homecoming and Family Weekend because it doesn't want to jeopardize the start to fall semester, university President Earl Brooks II said in an email to alumni, faculty, staff, students and parents.

Although the COVID-19 infection rate on campus remains low, Brooks told the Trine community the nation has not reached a point in the pandemic where it would not be safe to host the event.

Brooks acknowledged the news is disappointing to many. Homecoming festivities attracted more than 9,000 people to campus last year.