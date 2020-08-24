Agencies searching for missing 18-year-old on Hamilton Lake

State conservation officers were searching Sunday for an 18-year-old after he went missing from a boat on Hamilton Lake.

According to a Department of Natural Resources news release, the boat passenger entered the water at midnight and was not seen again. Steuben County Communications was contacted at 8:14 a.m. and advised that the passenger was missing.

Conservation officers are investigating the incident and other emergency personnel have responded to assist with the search, according to the DNR. Responders have been searching the lake in the area the boater was last seen with SONAR, aircraft, divers and search-and-rescue dogs.

No other details were released.