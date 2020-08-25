Daughter asks for community support in deportation case

A daughter of a Fort Wayne man awaiting deportation proceedings made an impassioned plea on the Allen County Courthouse steps Tuesday.

Alexia Hernandez, who stood with family and Faith in Indiana representatives, asked the community to contact immigration officials in support of her father, whom she described as a humble, selfless, ambitious, joyful man.

"My dad, yes, made a mistake," Hernandez said. "He left the scene without notice but harmed nobody but material, a light pole which he paid for."

Santos Hernandez – a construction worker with the Hannah Brother's Corporation in Fort Wayne and a parishioner of St. Patrick Catholic Church – is facing deportation proceedings after a traffic charge in May, according to Faith in Indiana, the group behind the "Free Santos" vigil at a courthouse door along Main Street.

The organization has started a petition on his behalf and hopes to get 500 signatures before 10 a.m. Thursday, the day of his immigration hearing, said Audrey Davis of Faith in Indiana. The petition is at bit.ly/freesantos.

Earlier this summer, Faith in Allen County contributed to the release of Jorge Oliva from Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention after his June arrest at a Black Lives Matter protest.