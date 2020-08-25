Indiana’s daily COVID-19: 841 cases, 15 deaths, 218 probable

Health officials announced today that 841 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, and 15 more deaths have been reported.

The update from the Indiana State Department of Health brings to 88,421 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus, following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard, the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 3,023 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, the statement said. It said another 218 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

As of today, nearly 42% of intensive-care-unit beds and nearly 84% of ventilators are available across the state, the state health department said. To date, it said, 1,010,981 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 1,002,038 Monday.

The state will be offering free drive-through testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Saturday at three locations in the area:

Goshen:

Team Rehabilitation

233 Chicago Ave.

Elkhart:

Northside Gymnasium

300 Lawrence St.

Decatur:

815 High St.

For other locations and testing sites around the state, visit https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.