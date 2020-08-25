Auburn man critical after crash

An Auburn man is in critical condition after crashing his car into a tree Monday night.

Indiana State Police were called to the 400 block of County Road 68 in DeKalb County around 6 p.m., where they found Steven Lemmon, 58, suffering from multiple serious injuries from the crash, a statement said.

State police believe Lemmon was going east on County Road 68 and for an unknown reason, went off the road, hitting the tree. There was no indication of braking or evasive action before impact, police said.

Lemmon was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and air bags were deployed.

Speed was a factor in the crash.

Lemmon was transported to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation.