Utility workers die in manhole incident

Columbia City officials said three utility workers died today after they were trapped inside a sewer manhole this morning.

Emergency responders were dispatched to 464 S. Main St. about 9 a.m. and found three men 20 feet below the surface in five feet of water. The victims were removed from the pit, but paramedics were unable to revive them, officials said.

"The city of Columbia City extends our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in a utility accident today, and to their employer," Mayor Ryan Daniel said in a statement.

"While all the details are unknown at this time, we will be working with all parties to determine ways in which these types of tragedies can be prevented in the future."

The incident remains under investigation.