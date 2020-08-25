Steuben County man charged with dissemination and possession of child pornography

A Steuben County man has been arrested and preliminarily charged with dissemination and possession of child pornography.

Officers, acting on a tip, searched Zachary Fifer’s home in the 1000 block of West County Road 500 South in Pleasant Lake and arrested Fifer as a result of the investigation.

Fifer, 24, was charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography, a statement from the Indiana State Police said.

Fifer is in the Steuben County Jail.

Anyone with information about crimes against children is encouraged to contact local law enforcement agencies or go to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website at http://www.missingkids.com/cybertipline.