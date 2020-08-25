7 snakes rescued from house fire

Fort Wayne firefighters rescued seven snakes from a house fire this morning at 1013 Nuttman Ave.

Firefighters were called to the two-story home just after 7 a.m.

The fire department said the resident had escaped the flames that were coming from the bedroom on the second floor.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in 11 minutes. The seven snakes inside the home survived, the fire department said.

The fire was electrical in nature. The home received minor fire and water damage and moderate smoke damage, the department said.