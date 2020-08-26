Holcomb extends mask mandate, keeps Indiana in Stage 4.5

INDIANAPOLIS -- Gov. Eric Holcomb on Wednesday pointed to a plateau in key metrics for the novel coronavirus pandemic as he announced keeping Indiana in Stage 4.5 and extending the statewide mask mandate for another 30 days.

State officials also gave an update on the fall election and unveiled a new county grading system to track COVID-19.

"On one hand, we're pleased that we've been holding steady, kind of steady Eddie Indiana here in terms of our positivity rate," Holcomb said. "We don't want that to trend up. We'd like to see it start to trend down, even more so."

There are no changes in capacity limits for various businesses -- such as restaurants still capped at 75% and bars and nightclubs at 50%.

Indiana saw 971 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and 18 new deaths. Allen County saw 43 new cases and one new death. Kosciusko recorded four new deaths -- up to 16 in all -- but calls were not returned seeking information.

As for positivity rates, Indiana's seven-day rate of positive tests from unique individuals dropped to 6.6%. Including all tests, the rate is lower at 5.2%

State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box also announced a new color-coded system placing counties in blue, yellow, orange or red.

Previously only the positivity rate was considered, but now three metrics will be combined to gauge how a county is doing. The three metrics are number of new cases per 100,000 residents, percent positivity and change in positivity from the previous week.

Each metric is worth a score of 0 to 3 and then the total is averaged.

The map will be updated every Wednesday. Though a map was shown during a news briefing, it is not yet on the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

