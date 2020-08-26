1 dead, 2 hurt in Toll Road crash

One person has died and two others have been injured in a two-truck crash on the Indiana Toll Road in LaGrange County, state police said today.

State police at Fort Wayne said a pickup truck traveling west on the Toll Road crashed into the rear of a semi that was disabled on the right shoulder of the highway at the 115-mile-marker.

A passenger in the pickup truck died at the scene, police said. They said the driver of the pickup has been flown by Samaritan helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital; the driver's medical condition is unknown. The driver of the semi has been taken to a local hospital.

Police said the westbound lanes of the Toll Road have been shut down, with westbound traffic being detoured at the Howe exit. The eastbound lanes are open, but traffic is backed up and moving slowly, police said. They encouraged drivers to avoid the area.