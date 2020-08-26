Verbatim: DeKalb High football varsity quarantined after positive test

DeKalb High School Principal Marcus Wagner issued this news release today:

DeKalb High School was notified late afternoon on August 25, 2020 that a member of the football team has tested positive for COVID-19. The student played in the football game on Friday, August 21 and attended practice on Saturday, August 22. Following the guidance from the DeKalb County Board of Health, all varsity players who traveled to the football game on Friday, August 21, have been deemed as a close contact and will need to be quarantined for 14 days starting today, August 26, 2020. All varsity football practices and games will be suspended through Friday, Sept. 4. At this time, varsity practices will be scheduled to resume on Saturday, September 5 and students can return to class on Tuesday, September 8, pending any further positive cases amongst the team. Freshman will continue practicing and playing games at this time. DeKalb High School will continue to monitor the situation with the DeKalb County Board of Health and provide any further updates at the appropriate time.