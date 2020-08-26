Victims of Columbia City utility-project incident identified

A father and son were among three men killed working on a utility project Tuesday in Columbia City.

Jason R. Ball, 48, and Bronson Ball, 21, both of Columbia City, were working on a sewer project on Main Street when they and Douglas M. Kramer, 43, of Fort Wayne, became trapped inside a manhole.

Each man died from asphyxia because of hypoxic environment and subsequent drowning, Whitley County Coroner Randy Dellinger said today.

The Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating the deaths.

mleblanc@jg.net