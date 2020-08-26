Wednesday, August 26, 2020 3:20 pm
Kosciusko police agencies to conduct roving patrols
The Journal Gazette
The Kosciusko County Traffic Safety Partnership is conducting roving interdiction patrols from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. The program is aimed at reducing crashes, deaths and injuries, the partnership said in a statement. Agencies included are the Indiana State Police, the county sheriff's department and police from Claypool, Mentone, Milford, Pierceton, Silver Lake, Syracuse, Warsaw and Winona Lake.
