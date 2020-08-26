The Journal Gazette
 
    Wednesday, August 26, 2020

    Kosciusko police agencies to conduct roving patrols

    The Journal Gazette

    The Kosciusko County Traffic Safety Partnership is conducting roving interdiction patrols from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday. The program is aimed at reducing crashes, deaths and injuries, the partnership said in a statement. Agencies included are the Indiana State Police, the county sheriff's department and police from Claypool, Mentone, Milford, Pierceton, Silver Lake, Syracuse, Warsaw and Winona Lake.

     

     

